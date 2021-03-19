Mass vaccination site underway Friday at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials from around the Jackson County area joined Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Friday morning to celebrate the opening of the mega vaccination site at Arrowhead Stadium and thank everyone who made it possible.

Some of the key players included the Truman Medical Centers and Missouri National Guard.

Gov. Parson emphasized that the event is a big step in reaching communities that have a harder time accessing vaccinations.

"Some of the most vulnerable people in your city, we need to figure out how to get here," he said.

The governor said that over 25% of Missourians have received their first dose of the vaccine and half of those over age 65 fall in that category. A total of 655,000 Missourians have been fully vaccinated.

That number will increase after 8,000 Jackson County residents receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday and Saturday at the sports complex.

Missouri expects shipments of the vaccine to increase and events like the one Friday to continue.

"There are good things happening in the state of Missouri," Parson said.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. helped organize the event.

"We can not let our guard down now when we're so close," he said. "The vaccines are safe. We need your help in order to beat this disease. We have a responsibility to protect each other, and I think that's most important."

White encouraged residents to continue social distancing, mask-wearing and getting vaccinated.

Officials cited the significance of being able to vaccinate thousands of people without anyone having to leave their cars, and how providing zero-fare public transit to the event levels the playing field when it comes to equity and access.

Representatives from the Truman Sports Complex, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs were also present and thanked officials for getting the event organized. They also said other events are already scheduled at the facility.

"This is what this is all supposed to be about," Parson said.

He discussed how grateful he is for everyone working to serve the community and take care of the most vulnerable Missourians.

Parson also said the state will be rolling out a $5 million campaign to encourage vaccinations, but that those who do not wish to receive it have to be respected.

"I believe it is the right thing to do to take the vaccine," Parson said about his own opinion.

He and his wife have already been fully vaccinated.

