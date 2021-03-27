Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missouri launches COVID-19 vaccine transportation resource

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services
Missouri launched a resource for people needing to find transportation to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
COVID-19 vaccine transportation resource.PNG
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 16:51:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri has launched an online resource for people needing transportation to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The statewide resource called "Get a Ride" lists organizations that are offering rides.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services worked with Missouri’s Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to compile the resources.

Most of the organizations involved in the program are providing transportation through funding received from the latest COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress.

Anyone interested in finding transportation can do so on the Missouri COVID-19 vaccination website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update