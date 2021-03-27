Missouri launches COVID-19 vaccine transportation resource

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri has launched an online resource for people needing transportation to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The statewide resource called "Get a Ride" lists organizations that are offering rides.

This week MO launched a new statewide transportation resource guide to expand COVID-19 vaccine access to rural, suburban and urban communities.



“Get a Ride” is a comprehensive resource of transportation platforms across each region.https://t.co/bp8Wpnp9Gg pic.twitter.com/dDkA2mqYb9 — KCMO Health Dept (@KCMOHealthDept) March 27, 2021

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services worked with Missouri’s Advisory Committee on Equitable COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to compile the resources.

Most of the organizations involved in the program are providing transportation through funding received from the latest COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress.