Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver tests positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, II, of Missouri has tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The congressman sent out a statement Wednesday about his diagnosis.

“This afternoon, I tested positive for COVID-19," Cleaver said in the statement. "While I am experiencing very minor cold-like symptoms, because I am vaccinated and boosted, I am confident that I will be protected from severe illness."

Cleaver said he will isolate while he is recovering from COVID-19, and he will work remotely until he has completed his quarantine.

“As always, I am thankful for the all of the frontline health care heroes who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to keep the American people safe and healthy during this global pandemic," Cleaver said. "I encourage every American to get vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus. It could save your life.”