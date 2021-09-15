Missouri Republican House leaders pen letter to President Joe Biden over recent COVID-19 plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Republican leaders from the Missouri House of Representatives penned a letter to President Joe Biden, over his recent six-part plan to combat COVID-19 .

In Biden's most recent plan, he calls for employers with more than 100 employees to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or require employees get tested for the virus weekly.

In the letter to Biden, which was led by current Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo, members from the House call the move "blatantly unconstitutional" and say it's an "egregious overreach of federal authority."

The leaders also call on Biden to provide them with legal justification on the

"On behalf of the elected representatives of the Missouri House and the more than 6 million Missourians we serve, I call on you to provide a sufficient legal basis for this proposed directive that appears to trample on the constitutional rights of Americans," Vescovo said in the letter to Biden. "Know that my colleagues and I in the State Legislature will fight vociferously to defend the rights of our citizens, and now more than ever we are compelled to serve as a shield against the intrusive hand of the federal government."