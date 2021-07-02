Missouri requests assistance from COVID-19 surge response team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Missouri COVID-19 cases increase for the first time in six months , the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has requested assistance from COVID-19 surge response teams.

A department spokesperson confirmed to 41 Action News Thursday night that the state asked for the additional help, but did not provide further detail.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Thursday the creation of the response teams, which, according to a Washington Post report , will feature virtual and in-person assistance from various agencies and organizations.

Between state and local health departments, Missouri reported more than 15,000 new cases – a more than 56% increase – in June, led largely by the more infectious delta variant .

Kansas City-area health officials warned throughout June of the potential for an outbreak connected to the delta variant and urged residents to get vaccinated.