Missouri shifts to COVID-19 endemic phase

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson declared the end of the COVID-19 crisis in Missouri and said the state will be transitioning to an endemic recovery phase, effective April 1.

This means the end of the state's COVID-19 crisis response, including the state's COVID-19 dashboard, which tracks vaccination, testing and positivity rates daily.

Parson said that the transition to an endemic refers to the constant presence of a disease in a population or geographic area, and does not mean the end of COVID-19.

"From the knowledge we have gained the threat this virus poses has significantly decreased,” Parson said.

He also said the state has learned from the pandemic and adapted, with vaccines and testing resources now available to the public.

“We don’t know if this virus will ever completely go away, but we do know that there is no longer a need to live in crisis mode and that we can shift our response to meet the current needs of Missourians. The COVID-19 crisis is over in the state of Missouri, and we are moving on,” Parson said.

Parson also said that there may be future COVID-19 variants and spikes in cases, and the state will work with local health departments to respond as needed.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Paula Nickelson seconded that the state will ramp up its response to COVID-19 as future spikes occur, but that she does not advocate for mask and vaccine mandates or lockdowns.

