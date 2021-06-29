Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Missouri state offices experience COVID-19 outbreak

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File photo
Amendment 3 in Missouri asked voters to overturn the Clean Missouri mandates passed in 2018, which established an independent demographer responsible for drawing legislative district maps, and instead restore the former redistricting system, where commissions of political appointees carved out the districts behind closed doors.
Missouri-gerrymandering
Posted at 12:12 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 13:12:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State offices in Jefferson City are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

According to a spokesperson, 15 state employees who work in one area of the Truman Building tested positive for COVID-19 starting on Monday.

Because the positive cases were concentrated, over 100 other employees in the same area were offered testing and those who had close contact were asked to work from home until test results return.

The spokesperson said state employees are not required to share their vaccination status and will return to work following CDC guidance.

The Truman Building is a state office building located across from the state capitol.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update