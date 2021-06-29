Missouri state offices experience COVID-19 outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — State offices in Jefferson City are experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

According to a spokesperson, 15 state employees who work in one area of the Truman Building tested positive for COVID-19 starting on Monday.

Because the positive cases were concentrated, over 100 other employees in the same area were offered testing and those who had close contact were asked to work from home until test results return.

The spokesperson said state employees are not required to share their vaccination status and will return to work following CDC guidance.

The Truman Building is a state office building located across from the state capitol.