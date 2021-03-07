Missouri to allocate more COVID-19 vaccines to pharmacies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than one dozen Kansas City metro pharmacies will begin to receive prioritized COVID-19 vaccine shipments through a new program, according to Gov. Mike Parson.

“With vaccine supply continuing to increase and more Missourians becoming eligible, we will now begin shipping vaccines to pharmacies in all regions and communities throughout the state,” Parson said in a news release. “Local pharmacies are a trusted health care resource for many Missourians, so distributing vaccines to as many pharmacies as we can will help expand accessibility by providing a vast network of capable providers in every community.”

Beginning next week, 15% of vaccines received by the state will be distributed to pharmacies through the State Pharmacy Program, according to Parson.

Kansas City metro pharmacies expected to receive doses include:

Auburn Pharmacy No. 230 in Parkville.

Phillips Family Pharmacy in Riverside.

Auburn Pharmacy No. 215 in Smithville.

Price Chopper No. 11 in Kansas City.

Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 21 in Kansas City.

Sumers Pharmacy in Kearney.

C and C Discount Pharmacy in Richmond.

Auburn Pharmacy No. 210 in Independence.

Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 16 in Grandview.

Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 18 in Kansas City.

Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 43 in Lee's Summit.

Spalittos' Pharmacy in Kansas City.

UMKC School of Pharmacy in Kansas City.

Price Chopper Pharmacy No. 37 in Harrisonville.

Summers Pharmacy of Warrensburg in Warrensburg.

Plaza West Pharmacy in Sedalia.

Summers Pharmacy No. 3 in Butler.

Summers Pharmacy in Clinton.

More than 160 pharmacies in 84 different counties will receive the shipments. Pharmacies were chosen based on "ability, location and population," the release stated," and will have the ability to administer 200 initial doses per week.

In January, Parson's administration requested that vaccine doses intended for pharmacies instead be re-routed to hospitals, clinics, county health departments and other state-approved vaccinators, according to an Associated Press report.