Missouri's vaccination rollout continues with mass events in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Mo. — Missouri's mass vaccination process continued in Region A this week with a two-day event at the state fairgrounds in Sedalia.

41 Action News made the trip and met some Kansas City-area residents who were happy to secure a spot.

“I’m thankful we have something out here that’s going to help," said Samantha, a registered nurse with Bothwell Regional Health Center who helped administer vaccines this week.

About 90 miles from downtown Kansas City, vaccines go into arms at the state’s Region A mass vaccine clinic and no dose is wasted.

"We don't waste any doses, at the end of the day or otherwise, all of our excess we are going to transfer to Pettis County health, and they're going to use next week," said Bothwell Regional Health Center CEO Lori Wightman.

"About 60% of the people we have vaccinated are from Benton or Pettis County. So 60%, and then the next highest level was Jackson County," Wightman explained.

The participants are all over the map.

Jarold Welch is a Sedalia local, and it’s been a difficult year.

“We don’t travel anywhere, we just make short drives and not around many people at all," he said.

Daniel Haggarty came from Columbia.

“My name came up and I want to see my mom. We had to pull dad out of a nursing home, so it’s been a tough time," he said.

Larry and Beverly Link drove from Independence.

“We heard about this, he called, one day and the next day, we got the appointment, it was quick," Beverly said.

“Oh it was real important, we want to stay away from this virus for sure," Larry added.

Jane made the drive from Kansas City, saying simply, “I’m happy to be here.”

Happy to make the drive, have an appointment, receive a shot.

For those administering the vaccine, they say it’s rewarding work.

“That’s a part of hope you can give to people, if there’s one thing we can do to help, get it if you can," Samantha said.

Helping bring hope for a return to normal.

“Oh we'll be ready, we'll get to watch some Royals baseball games," Larry Link said.