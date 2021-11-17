MO DHSS issues COVID-19 hotspot advisory for several northwest Missouri counties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued a COVID-19 hotspot advisory Tuesday for several northwest Missouri counties and surrounding areas.

The advisory listed Atchison, Nodaway and Gentry as counties with severe COVID-19 case numbers based on the state averages. Holt, Andrew and Harrison counties were listed as high severity.

"In recent weeks COVID-19 cases in most areas of Missouri have decreased," the advisory said. "In contrast, the counties listed in this advisory have experienced an increase in cases and hospitalizations. Cases in the past 14 days are: Andrew (70), Atchison (47), Buchanan (303), Gentry (40), Harrison (38), Holt (17) and Nodaway (156)."

DHSS said that the trend in the northwest region could be due to the trend in cases in Iowa and Nebraska, which are elevated compared to Missouri.

The percentage of fully vaccinated people in each of the counties are: Andrew (42.6%), Atchison (49.7%), Buchanan (35.9%), Gentry (38.3%), Harrison (30.2%), Holt (38.4%) and Nodaway (43.6%).