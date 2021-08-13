More than 495,000 Missourians register for COVID-19 vaccine lottery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 495,000 Missourians have entered the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced the latest numbers on Friday, the same day the first drawing will take place.

MO VIP, the state’s vaccine-incentive program, gives residents the chance to win either $10,000 or a $10,000 education-savings account.

“MO VIP is playing a role in driving up vaccinations in our state,” Parson said in a news release. “As Governor, I have worked hard to ensure that vaccines are widely available to all Missourians and focused on encouraging our citizens to get the facts from trusted experts. We’re excited to celebrate the winners and their choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Since Parson announced MO VIP in July, more than 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, according to state data .

Eighty people will be randomly selected from the Red and White lottery categories, while 20 youths will be randomly selected from the Blue category.