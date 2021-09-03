More than 500 mask complaints filed in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Health Department said Friday it has received more than 500 complaints over possible violators of the county’s mask mandate.

Since the county's most recent mask mandate took effect on Aug. 9, health officials say they have issued 86 warnings out of the more than 500 complains received.

Officials have issued 22 tickets to violators and have revoked the permits of three businesses, including Rae’s Cafe in Blue Springs (health officials declined to release the names of the other businesses).

“Despite our multiple attempts to work with the business to comply, the owner knowingly and willingly continued to violate the health order,” Jackson County administrator Troy Schulte said in a release.“It is clear by the number of complaints we received that people in our community are concerned about the spread of the virus and are holding others accountable to prevent further pain, sickness and death in our community.”

Schulte said he appreciated the work of businesses who are following public health orders.

Late last month, the Jackson County Legislature extended the county’s mask mandate through Oct. 7.