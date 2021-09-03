MTH at Crown Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine, negative test

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City entertainment venue has joined the ranks of those with increased health and safety measures.

Musical Theater Heritage at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Thursday it would require all guests, employees and volunteers to wear masks.

In addition, the same groups of people will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the theater.

"We thank all patrons and supporters for their support, understanding and assistance in helping MTH maintain the health and safety of each other, our actors and the entire community by helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19," MTH wrote in its updated policy .

The theater continues to follow CDC-recommended cleaning procedures and has added sanitary features in its facilities, including upgrades to its HVAC system.

The new policy is effective Sept. 6.

