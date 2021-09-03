Watch
MTH at Crown Center to require proof of COVID-19 vaccine, negative test

Masks also required for patrons, staff
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 03, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another Kansas City entertainment venue has joined the ranks of those with increased health and safety measures.

Musical Theater Heritage at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, announced Thursday it would require all guests, employees and volunteers to wear masks.

In addition, the same groups of people will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the theater.

"We thank all patrons and supporters for their support, understanding and assistance in helping MTH maintain the health and safety of each other, our actors and the entire community by helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19," MTH wrote in its updated policy.

The theater continues to follow CDC-recommended cleaning procedures and has added sanitary features in its facilities, including upgrades to its HVAC system.

The new policy is effective Sept. 6.

