MU Health Care updates COVID-19 data to show vaccination status of those hospitalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri Health Care, which is owned by the University of Missouri - Columbia, has updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to reflect the vaccination status of those hospitalized with the virus.

In a release, MU Health said the move came in an effort toward greater transparency regarding "COVID-19 hospitalization trends."

“Our data show the majority of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care’s chief clinical officer, said. “It remains vitally important to get vaccinated, as vaccinations are the best way to protect against severe illness and death due to COVID-19.”

The dashboard will be updated multiple times per day, according to MU Health. To be considered vaccinated, patients need proof they received two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 14 days before being hospitalized.

The dashboard will include details such as the number of patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 and the number of those on ventilators, along with their vaccination status.

The dashboard can be found here.

As of Monday around noon, the system had 53 total COVID-19 patients. Of those hospitalized, 47 were unvaccinated. Out of 24 patients in the ICU, 23 were unvaccinated. All 13 patients on ventilators had not been vaccinated.