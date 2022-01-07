National Disaster Medical System team providing surge support to Research Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has deployed a 15-member team of medical professionals from the National Disaster Medical System to the HCA Midwest Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency requested from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency additional hospital staffing, particularly nursing assistance, to help care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

The NDMS team arrived at the hospital on Friday and consists of physicians, nurses, paramedics, pharmacists, safety logistics specialists and administrative and support staff specialists.

"Today, a 15-member NDMS team arrived to provide short-term surge support to the expert team at RMC," a news release from HCA Midwest said. "The NDMS support is designed to relieve the pressure on hospital caregivers."

The team members have been assigned to areas of the hospital with the greatest need for staffing, including the COVID-19 unit and the emergency room, and they will partner with RMC staff.

Courtesy HCA Midwest The HCA Midwest Research Medical Center welcomed a 15-member team from the National Disaster Medical System on Friday, January 7, 2021.

"Since January 2020, NDMS has conducted more than 740 missions in 42 states and U.S. territories, deploying approximately 6,600 medical, logistical, and command and control personnel to help states, territories, and jurisdictions respond to the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said. "HCA Midwest Health’s leadership has never been prouder to work alongside such a dedicated and committed family of physicians, clinicians and colleagues."

Two other county health agencies in Missouri have requested help from SEMA for hospital staffing since Dec. 1. Greene County Emergency Management Agency requested medical staff for Cox Medical Center in Springfield, and Johnson County requested paramedics for the Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.