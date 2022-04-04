New office for Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Jackson County

INDPENDENCE, Mo. — Renters living in Jackson County, Missouri, but outside the limits of Kansas City, who need assistance to pay their landlord and utilities because of COVID-19-related hardships can apply for help at a new location.

Community Services League (CSL) is administering the county’s emergency rental assistance program (ERAP).

This year, it opened a new office at 103 North Main Street in Independence. The agency also hired 10 case managers, several of whom now work out of offices on the second flood of the building on Independence Square.

Applicants for the assistance program can fill out a form online or visit the new office, or any other CSL location, during business hours with or without an appointment.

“I don’t think it can be overstated how important these funds are for families who are struggling,” explained Lynn Rose, CSL’s chief program officer, who is overseeing ERAP operations.

Community Services League has $25 million to award this year.

In 2021, it distributed more than $11 million and stopped 1,000 evictions within its first 100 days in operation.

Eligible households can use the funds to pay up to 15 months of bills for rent, water, electricity, trash, sewer and other utilities.

In Jackson County, CSL sends funding directly to landlords and utility companies. The payment process is one of many layers of compliance to prevent fraud.

“It truly is life-changing. We’ve seen tears, enormous gratitude,” Rose said. “What we’re trying to do is avoid eviction, avoid housing disruption, and of course, there’s a trickle-down to that: kids are staying in school, people are able to keep their jobs, we’re not creating a transient society. People are remaining stable.”

To see eligibility requirements and apply for assistance, visit the Jackson County ERAP website.

The city of Kansas City and Clay County offer similar rental assistance programs.

In Kansas, renters can apply for help through a statewide system called KERA.