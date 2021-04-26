New, relaxed COVID-19 guidelines set to take effect Friday in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A revised COVID-19 emergency order set to take effect Friday in Kansas City, Missouri, removes capacity limits and removes a mask requirement in some instances.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the update in a Monday press conference.

Under the new order, masks will still be required in indoor public spaces unless it can be confirmed that everyone in the room has been fully vaccinated. That would apply mostly to workplaces.

However, there will no longer be capacity or social distancing regulations in the spaces. Restaurant and bar patrons will not have to be seated any longer while in the building.

Masking does remain a requirement in those public spaces if people are within six feet of one another.

The new order will run through May 28 at 12:01 a.m.

"We’re proud of the fact that our vaccination efforts in Kansas City continue to have strong energy," Lucas said. "I actually hope this is our last order."

He said that 62% of Kansas Citians over age 65 and 23.6% of the total Kansas City population has been fully vaccinated, and 73% of those over 65 and 33% of the total population have at least initiated vaccination.

Lucas encouraged employers to push vaccinations but said he will not be creating a requirement like a vaccine passport.

On the issue of vaccine hesitancy, the mayor said that since a third of the population is vaccinated and another third is hesitant, the focus will be on making vaccines accessible to that middle third that is not yet vaccinated but lacks the ability to obtain a vaccine.

Lucas also extended the city's emergency proclamation until Aug. 31 to align with what Gov. Mike Parson issued for the state of Missouri.