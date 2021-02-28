NKC Schools to provide transportation for Cerner COVID-19 vaccine event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Schools will give some residents a lift to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine.

The district announced Sunday that it will provide buses at 10 a.m. Monday to and from two residential facilities to Cerner’s North Kansas City vaccine site, 2800 Rock Creek Parkway, in Kansas City, Missouri, as part of Operation Safe.

Buses will pick up about 60 residents from The Gardens at Northgate, 3000 Swift Avenue, in North Kansas City, and about 20 residents from Destiny Towers, 4250 North Newton Ave., in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mike McQuillen, NKC Schools director of transportation said in a news release that it’s an honor for the district to help the community.

“Our school district has received a lot of support from our community during the pandemic and with our resources, this is a great way to give back with smiles and transport,” McQuillen said.