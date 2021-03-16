Menu

NLBM to host COVID-19 vaccine registration event

Open to 18th and Vine District residents
Posted at 3:52 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 16:52:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Citians who live in the 18th and Vine District will soon be able to sign up in-person to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Beginning Thursday, they can register between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, 1616 East 18th Street, for the March 22 vaccination event, which also will be at the museum.

The sign-up event “is intended to assist underserved residents in the community who may not have internet access or need additional assistance with signing up,” according to a news release.

Individuals who are eligible under Missouri’s Phase 1B Tier 2 and Phase 1B Tier 3 can register.

Nearly 650 people are expected to be vaccinated at the event, which will be the second hosted by Hy-Vee and the NLBM.

Clinics are held weekly on Mondays “until further notice,” the release stated.

