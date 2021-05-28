Nonprofit creates bracelet that displays vaccination status

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How do you know who's vaccinated? A bracelet by the KC Shepherd's Center is helping people know who has had the COVID-19 vaccine.

The lime green bracelet says "I am vaccinated."

KC Shepherd's Center works on behalf of older adults to get them vaccinated.

Executive director Janet Baker said the idea of the bracelet started as a way of helping people feel comfortable knowing the status of others in public.

"We just thought that there would be an easy way to identify that, hey I've had my vaccine. I am not wearing my mask because that's what the CDC guidelines are, but I'm safe. So we just wanted to make sure that there was an opportunity for the community to feel more comfortable about returning to some sense of normalcy and getting out, out into the community," Baker explained.

Baker said they started with an order of 1,500 bracelets, but have ordered more after interest grew from the public.

Baker added while demand has been strong, there have been a few comments on social media from people who feel the bracelets promote segregation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated. Baker said the focus is not on division, but unity in beating the virus.

"This virus is so aggressive and so deadly that we want to be a part of taking a stand and saying that vaccinations are science, they're health policy, they're not politics and our position is that we want to be a community leader in health policy and medical science," Baker said.

People interested in getting the bracelets just have to show their vaccine card.

Baker explained they don't collect personal health information but need proof a person is vaccinated.

People can contact KC Shepherd's Center online in the contact area to get a bracelet.

