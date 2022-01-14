North Kansas City missing 300 teachers Friday due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City schools had 300 teachers absent on Friday.

Superintendent Daniel Clemens posted the news on Twitter.

@NKCSchools is short 300 teachers due to COVID-19 today. We were able to get 100 substitutes. COVID-19 has hit our substitutes hard as well. I want to thank everyone who has pitched in to help keep our schools open! We appreciate you all very much! — Daniel Clemens (@DanielNClemens) January 14, 2022

Clemens said 300 teachers were out due to COVID-19, and the district was only able to come up with 100 substitutes because many of them are also ill.

It's not clear how the district is addressing the other 200 absences.