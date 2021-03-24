Menu

North Kansas City School District to vaccinate 1,300 teachers, staff

Staff to receive second dose April 14, 16
North Kansas City School District
The North Kansas City School District will vaccinate 1,300 of its teacher and staff.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Mar 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The North Kansas City School District began vaccinating teachers and staff in the district on Wednesday.

The district is working in conjunction with Truman Medical Centers to facilitate the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

On Wednesday, the district said it anticipated it would vaccinate 650 of its employees. It will hold another clinic on Friday, March 26, where it plans to vaccinate another 650.

Both clinics will be held on days where students are in virtual learning to allow staff to attend the clinics.

Teachers and staff will receive their second dose on April 14 and 16.

"This will help protect staff and students as many are back in schools and full-time in-person learning," the district said in a press release.

