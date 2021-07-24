North Kansas City Schools recommends masks for unvaccinated, immunocompromised

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City Schools students and staff who are unvaccinated or are immunocompromised are being asked – not required – to wear masks this fall.

Superintendent Dan Clemens shared the recommendations with the Board of Education during a special board meeting Thursday night.

“The numbers of student and staff COVID-19 cases have remained quite low over the last four weeks,” an update on the NKC Schools website stated. “We will remain vigilant regarding contact tracing and reporting, as well as providing updates regarding local data regularly.”

Clemens also told the board that the district recommends students who are at least 12 years old consider being vaccinated against the virus.

No additional discussion occurred during the meeting, according to the statement, but district leaders have been in “constant contact” with the Clay County Health Department and other school districts.

“If we see data demonstrating a spike in particular classrooms, grade levels or schools, additional safety measures will be put into place,” the statement read.

More information regarding COVID-19 protocols for possible exposure or positive cases can be found on the district website.