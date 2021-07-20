Northwest Missouri health departments issue advisory as COVID-19 delta variant spreads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Twelve health departments in northwest Missouri have joined forces to issue a public health advisory.

The advisory comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the delta variant spreads.

Health officials said people who are unvaccinated are at the highest risk for contracting the virus.

In accordance, they “strongly recommend” residents get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The public health advisory also states people who are not vaccinated should wear a mask inside public places, in crowded outdoor settings and during any activity requiring close contact with others who are not vaccinated.

The departments ask residents — vaccinated or not — to continue to exercise caution in the interactions with the public and to stay home if sick.

For perspective, the health departments said only about 25% of people in northwest Missouri are vaccinated, so it’s safe to assume three out of every four people in those areas are not vaccinated.

People who are immunocompromised or have other medical conditions should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the health officials advise.

The 12 health departments which endorsed the advisory include:



Andrew County

Atchison County

Caldwell County

Daviess County

Grundy County

Harrison County

Holt County

Livingston County

Mercer County

Nodaway County

City of St. Joseph Health Department

Tri-County Health Department (DeKalb, Gentry, Worth)

The Clinton County Health Department was the only department in the area not to undersign the message.

