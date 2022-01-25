Nourish KC community kitchen to close temporarily due to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NourishKC's Kansas City Community Kitchen will close temporarily following a positive COVID-19 case among staff.

The organization, which is committed to combating food insecurity, announced the closure Tuesday, and said the kitchen would remain closed until enough staff tested negative for the virus to reopen.

"NourishKC leadership is hopeful that KCCK will reopen no later than the week of Jan. 31," the organization said in a release.

The kitchen typically serves free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Monday through Friday at 750 Paseo Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.