Olathe Health announces expanded vaccine offerings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Health announced Friday morning plans to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone at least 65 years old and high-contact critical workers as part of Kansas’ phase two program.

Officials made the announcement as vaccine supply continues to increase and as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment signed-off on the expansion.

Friday’s announcement includes the following groups of people:



Anyone at least 65 years old;

High-contact critical workers, including K-12 teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff; licensed childcare workers, emergency services such as police and fire, grocery store workers, food processing and restaurant and bar employees.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call a scheduling hotline at 913-782-2224.

As part of Friday's announcement, Olathe Health announced it would hold a vaccination event for homeless populations from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the Salvation Army, 420 E. Sante Fe St., in Olathe.