Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Olathe Health announces expanded vaccine offerings

items.[0].image.alt
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered at a vaccination center set up in Fiumicino, near Rome's international airport, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. AstraZeneca is of the three vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency for use in the 27-nation bloc, the other two are Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:30 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 10:43:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Health announced Friday morning plans to expand COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone at least 65 years old and high-contact critical workers as part of Kansas’ phase two program.

Officials made the announcement as vaccine supply continues to increase and as the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment signed-off on the expansion.

Friday’s announcement includes the following groups of people:

  • Anyone at least 65 years old;
  • High-contact critical workers, including K-12 teachers, custodians, drivers and other staff; licensed childcare workers, emergency services such as police and fire, grocery store workers, food processing and restaurant and bar employees.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call a scheduling hotline at 913-782-2224.

As part of Friday's announcement, Olathe Health announced it would hold a vaccination event for homeless populations from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the Salvation Army, 420 E. Sante Fe St., in Olathe.

More information is available on Olathe Health’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update