Olathe PD asks for public's help to find missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public's help to find an endangered runaway teen.

Jaylen Burnett, 15, was last seen Friday in the 500 block of Monroe Street in Olathe.

Police said he was riding a yellow mountain bike.

Jaylen is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

He was wearing a white shirt, shorts and black and white sneakers.

Jaylen also had a green backpack with him, police said.

He left without his prescribed medication.

Anyone with information about Jaylen Burnett should call 911.

