Olathe Public Schools holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students 16, older

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Olathe Public School district is holding a vaccine clinic for students in the district who are 16 or older.

In an email to parents it announced its partnering with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, Children’s Mercy and Heart to Heart International to conduct the clinic.

The clinic will be for a Pfizer vaccine. Students will receive their first vaccine on May 1 and their second on May 22.

Students interested will receive both doses at the district's Mill Creek Campus located at 300 E. Loula St. in Olathe. The clinics will run from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Parents will need to complete a consent form for students younger than 18. Those who are older than 18 can fill out their own.

For parents or students interested in receiving a vaccine they can fill out a sign-up form.

Consent forms in both spanish and english can be found below: