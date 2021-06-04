Olathe Public Schools rolls out new COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olathe Public Schools is working on an equation for the fall – less COVID-19 restrictions and more normal operations.

Superintendent John Allison presented a preliminary report on plans to keep COVID-19 at bay during the 2021-22 school year.

"As conditions around COVID-19 continue to improve and more individuals are getting vaccinated, including district staff, we are looking forward to a return to more normal operations and traditions," according to a statement in a school district news release.

The district will watch COVID-19 numbers throughout the next month and will roll out new guidelines July 2.

The guidelines include highly recommending face coverings for staff, students and visitors, according to the news release, but they will not be required.

Visitors will be allowed in schools, but must follow rules already in place.

Hand washing will be expected to be a high priority for students and staff.

The district staff will continue to use enhanced cleaning techniques.

The district requires parents and employees to report confirmed cases of COVID-19 to their school administrators.

Olathe Virtual School is available for those who want to continue virtual learning.

The statement said the district will keep students, parents and employees informed and will have more information before online registration next month.