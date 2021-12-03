Omicron variant detected in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Friday the state’s first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Public health partners notified DHSS of a presumed positive for the omicron variant from a St. Louis City resident with recent domestic travel history, according to a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will oversee and possibly confirm the results of the sample as it was originally collected as part of commercial laboratory surveillance.

To continue to fight COVID-19, DHSS recommends residents wear masks in indoor settings with substantial community transmission as well as frequent hand washing and maintaining social distance.

