Page stands by health chief despite ouster vote by STL County Council

Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 01, 2021
CLAYTON, Mo. — A bipartisan majority of the St. Louis County Council has called for the ouster of acting Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan, but County Executive Sam Page says Khan isn’t going anywhere.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to adopt a nonbinding recommendation that Page reject the formal appointment for Khan to lead the health department.

The vote was the latest development in a political fight between Page and a council majority who have opposed public health orders issued by Khan in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, Khan sent an email telling employees “to ignore the lunatic fringe” opposing those measures.

