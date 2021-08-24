Parents react to MO AG's class action lawsuit against school districts requiring masks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the course of the pandemic, parents have shown up at meetings with signs protesting masks.

Parents KSHB 41 News spoke with on Tuesday, after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued all school districts who are requiring masks, feel masks are the right approach.

All parents might be able to agree on one thing - nobody's kids love wearing a mask all day in school. But to sue over it?

"We're overstepping into our school boards, our duly-elected board members who have been put into place to make the best possible decisions for our children, and it's just absolutely ludicrous we're doing this," Porscha Lowe-Gooden said, a parent in the Raytown C-2 School District.

Parents weighed in on social media, with many of the comments complaining that the lawsuit is a waste of time and taxpayer dollars. Some agree with Schmitt's lawsuit, but many feel masks are the way to keep kids in school.

"We fought so hard to get our kids back to in person learning, and we're going to undo it because it's like we just don't get it," Lowe-Gooden said.

Christian Sardis, a parent in the Grandview C-4 School District, said her kids were overjoyed to go back to school. Sardis said at first, her kids complained about masks being too hot, but they're used to wearing them and understand they won't have to do it forever.

"With the only kind of security blanket at jeopardy of being removed, it's frustrating, it's disappointing and it's scary for me as a parent," Sardis said.

Kids under 12 still aren't eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine but lots of families prefer their kids to be in-person.

These moms say masks are the obvious solution for the time being.

"My biggest thing is, I just wish that people would really consider looking outside their bubble in terms of their home," Sardis said. "There's so many people and there's so many different stories and it's just best, in my opinion, for everyone to care about everyone else."

KSHB 41 News reached out to some KC-area school districts, and they declined to comment.