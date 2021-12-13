People who attended Spring Hill City Council may have been exposed to COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who attended the Dec. 9 meeting of the Spring Hill, Kansas, City Council has since tested positive for COVID-19, and the city said others may have been exposed.

"Anyone who attended the meeting may have come into close contact with this person," the council said via Facebook .

The city said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recommend that anyone who has been possibly exposed to the virus monitor for possible symptoms for 14 days.

"The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated should get tested 5-7 days after exposure and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test is negative," the Facebook post added.