Piper High School Homecoming in KCK identified as source of COVID-19 outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Piper High School's Homecoming on Sept. 18 has been linked to an outbreak of COVID-19, according to the Unified Government Public Health Department.

The department announced via Twitter that they have traced eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the event held by the Kansas City, Kansas, school.

"Due to the risk of continuing transmission within Piper High School as a result of this outbreak, the UGPHD strongly recommends that any students or staff who attended the Homecoming event get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible and before being allowed to return to school," the department said.

The department also said that they identified several students who went to class while infected with the virus.

Because of this, UGPHD said continued transmission of the virus is possible within the school. They recommended all students and staff monitor for symptoms and utilize free testing.

They pointed those who were possibly exposed to the Wyandotte County COVID-19 hub online, where information on free testing locations can be found.