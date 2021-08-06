Platte County Health Department recommends masks indoors, in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department has released new guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigation.

The county now joins others in recommending that masks are worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That includes in schools, according to a release from the department.

The update comes in response to growing infection rates of the delta variant of COVID-19.

"The county is as an area of high transmission, meaning more than 100 positive COVID cases per 100,000 residents in a 7-day period," the release read. "The current case count stands at 239 per 100,000 residents, with the Delta variant being the dominant threat."

Current recommendations from the department include:



Receiving the COVID vaccine

Wearing a mask or face covering, for all aged 5 and above, regardless of current vaccination status

Those who have been fully vaccinated who have had exposure or suspected exposure should be tested 3-5 days after exposure and should wear a mask in public settings for 14 days until a negative test result is received

Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to recommend masking for everyone, including the fully vaccinated, indoors in July.