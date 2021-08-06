Platte County Health Department recommends masks indoors, in schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County Health Department has released new guidance regarding COVID-19 mitigation.
The county now joins others in recommending that masks are worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. That includes in schools, according to a release from the department.
The update comes in response to growing infection rates of the delta variant of COVID-19.
"The county is as an area of high transmission, meaning more than 100 positive COVID cases per 100,000 residents in a 7-day period," the release read. "The current case count stands at 239 per 100,000 residents, with the Delta variant being the dominant threat."
Current recommendations from the department include:
- Receiving the COVID vaccine
- Wearing a mask or face covering, for all aged 5 and above, regardless of current vaccination status
- Those who have been fully vaccinated who have had exposure or suspected exposure should be tested 3-5 days after exposure and should wear a mask in public settings for 14 days until a negative test result is received
- Universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools, regardless of vaccination status
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its COVID-19 guidance to recommend masking for everyone, including the fully vaccinated, indoors in July.