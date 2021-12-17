Platte County R-3 Board of Education extends the district's mask mandate to end of fall semester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County R-3 School District Board of Education voted Thursday night to end the district's mask mandate on Dec. 22, the end of the fall semester.

The new policy calls for mask wearing to be highly recommended in all district facilities after the mandate ends, according to a district spokesperson.

In addition, the board approved a change in its contract tracing and quarantine measures.

The notification of a positive COVID-19 case will mean the district will make a list of possible close contacts.

That information will be sent to the health department for a decision on how to handle those affected by the positive case.

Students return to classes on Jan. 4.

