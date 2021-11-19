Watch
Platte County R-3 School Board extends district's mask mandate to Dec. 20

Charlie Keegan
Leaders from the Platte County, Missouri, R-3 School District will host an information session Thursday evening to answer questions about a no tax levy bond initiative on the April ballot.
Posted at 9:02 PM, Nov 18, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Platte County R-3 School Board voted Thursday night to extend the district's mask mandate.

The mandate will be in place until Dec. 20, 2021.

The first semester of school ends Dec. 22, and that's an early release from school day for students, according to a calendar on the district's website.

All students, staff and visitors ages three and older must wear masks while indoors where social distancing can't be maintained, according to the district's website.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16.

