Prairie Village mask mandate to expire on Oct. 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village City Council decided on Monday to allow a current indoor mask mandate to expire on Oct. 31 at midnight.

During the meeting on Monday, council members discussed on whether or not to extended the mandate but ultimately decided to let it expire.

Under the current mask mandate, anyone over the age of 5 at an indoor space inside city limits is required to wear a mask.

Exceptions include churches, synagogues and other places of worship as well as schools and government facilities not owned by the city of Prairie Village.

Businesses who require proof that patrons are vaccinated before entering their establishment also are exempt.

