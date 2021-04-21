Watch
Prairie Village plans to bring Jazz Festival back in September

The Prairie Village Jazz Festival may return in September after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 precautions.
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 16:10:11-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jazz fans might have a chance to return to the Prairie Village Jazz Festival this fall after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Prairie Village City Administrator Wes Jordan told 41 Action News the festival committee is working out details in hopes that the event it can return on Sept. 11.

Jordan said the committee is planning for attendance limits and vendor restrictions and will evaluate the state of COVID-19 in the area in making decisions.

The festival is held at Harmon Park located at 7727 Delmar Street in Prairie Village.

