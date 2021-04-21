Prairie Village plans to bring Jazz Festival back in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jazz fans might have a chance to return to the Prairie Village Jazz Festival this fall after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Prairie Village City Administrator Wes Jordan told 41 Action News the festival committee is working out details in hopes that the event it can return on Sept. 11.

Jordan said the committee is planning for attendance limits and vendor restrictions and will evaluate the state of COVID-19 in the area in making decisions.

The festival is held at Harmon Park located at 7727 Delmar Street in Prairie Village.