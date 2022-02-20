Watch
Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Posted at 7:08 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 08:08:55-05

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

The palace said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

The palace says “she will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine. Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19.

Senior politicians sent get-well messages, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeting “Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a quick recovery.”

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on Feb. 6.


