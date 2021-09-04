Rae's Cafe closes to public, opens as 'private club'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rae's Cafe, a restaurant in Blue Springs which was ordered to close down by Jackson County on Friday, closed to the public on Saturday and reopened as a "private club."

Jackson County ordered the owner of the cafe to close because it received repeated violations of the county's COVID-19 order.

On Saturday morning, a KSHB 41 News photographer reported a sign on the restaurant's door that said members must pay a $1 fee to enter the establishment.

Jason Gould/KSHB Rae's Cafe sign

No masks are allowed, and visitors must sign-in upon entry.

"By entering this club, you admit that you are not a member of the general public," the sign reads. "By signing your name, you record your membership and attendance. You also assume any and all risks of disease transmission."

Members of Rae's Cafe are allowed to suggest items to the menu as part of the membership.

The latest order issued by Jackson County on Aug. 4 applies to places of public accommodation which include, "any place or business offering or holding out to the general public goods, services, privileges, facilities advantages or accommodations for the peace, comfort, health and safety for the general public.

However, according to the order, "public accommodation shall not include a private club."