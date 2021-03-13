Ray County Jail reports several COVID-19 cases among inmates, staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ray County Sheriff's Office reported on Saturday that there are "several" COVID-19 cases among staff and inmates at the Ray County Jail.

Hello Ray County Citizens, We wanted to be transparent and inform our citizens of any issues that we feel is important... Posted by Ray County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, March 13, 2021

A registered nurse is currently testing other inmates and staff, according Ray County Sherrif Scott Childers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Ray County Health Department have both been notified of the outbreak.

Childres asked family of inmates to not call the jail at this time because staff are busy testing and separating inmates.

There are no major health concerns at this time, according to Childers.