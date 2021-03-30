Ray-Pec High School to host 2 COVID-19 vaccination events

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics will be held in Cass County later this week.

The Cass County Health Department announced Monday that Raymore Peculiar High School will host the events from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 and 3.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard are managing the event with support from the Cass County Health Department, the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Peculiar Methodist Church, a news release stated.

Missouri residents in Phase 1A, Phase 1B - Tiers 1 through 3 and Phase 2 are eligible.