Rep. Sharice Davids says she has COVID-19; is in quarantine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D - Kansas) announced Friday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Davids, who represents portions of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties on the Kansas side of the metro area, said in a release that she is experiencing only mild symptoms, adding that things could have been “much worse” had she not previously taken the vaccine.

“My symptoms are mild, and per CDC and House Attending Physician Guidance I am continuing to isolate at home, where I have been since an unrelated outpatient parathyroid surgery,” Davids said. “As the Delta variant spreads in our state, I encourage everyone to protect themselves and others and get their shot. We need everyone to get vaccinated in order to put the worst of this virus behind us.”

Davids said that she has been following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding indoor masking in areas of high transmission.