Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

RideKC to lift capacity restrictions on May 31

items.[0].image.alt
Nick Starling
RideKC.png
Posted at 3:14 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 16:14:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will soon increase rider capacities and eliminate social distancing requirements on its routes.

RideKC announced Monday that beginning May 31, its buses, micro transit and paratransit vehicles will resume full capacity rides. Restrictions on where to sit and where to board the vehicles also will end, according to a news release.

Riders still must wear face coverings, but fares still are suspended, the release stated.

More information about RideKC’s services during the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Johnson County, KS
COVID-19 Video Update