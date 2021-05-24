RideKC to lift capacity restrictions on May 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — RideKC will soon increase rider capacities and eliminate social distancing requirements on its routes.

RideKC announced Monday that beginning May 31, its buses, micro transit and paratransit vehicles will resume full capacity rides. Restrictions on where to sit and where to board the vehicles also will end, according to a news release.

Riders still must wear face coverings, but fares still are suspended, the release stated.