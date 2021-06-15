Rockhurst University to require student COVID-19 vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rockhurst University will require students to receive COVID-19 vaccines in order to return to campus in August.

The school announced the change on its website this week.

Exemptions will be available based on medical, religious and personal reasons on a case-by-case basis. Those who are ruled exempt will still be required to wear a mask on campus.

"Widespread vaccination among the members of our campus community is the best avenue to return to normal capacity and operations in a safe manner. We are also following the example of many of our peer institutions, who are announcing similar policies. By announcing this requirement now, we hope to provide students ample time to be fully vaccinated (up to six weeks for a two-dose vaccine) before returning to campus," the website read.

Faculty and staff are encouraged to receive the vaccine, and any who are enrolled in courses will be required to get a vaccine.

