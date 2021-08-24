Roeland Park approves mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The City of Roeland Park has approved a mask mandate for indoor, public spaces.

The new health ordinance states that "Face Coverings are required to be properly worn by all individuals ages 5 and older" while in public spaces.

It also states that face coverings are recommended in crowded outdoor settings and indoor private settings.

Exceptions to the mandate include people with certain medical conditions, those who are eating or drinking, children under the age of five and those engaging in certain religious ceremonies.

As the delta variant of COVID-19 has spread throughout the state, Roeland Park is one of several localities to pass mask ordinances.

"Kansas is experiencing another wave of new COVID-19 cases, fueled by low rates of full vaccination (under 43%), and the spread of a new strain of COVID-19," the ordinance states.