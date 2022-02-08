Roeland Park City Council votes to extend indoor mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Masks will continue to be required indoors in Roeland Park through at least March 16.

On Monday night, City Council members voted 6-0 to extend a mask mandate that was implemented on Jan. 18.

Council members cited the fact that both Mission and Prairie Village also had mask mandates in place and would be in discussion to also extend it until March 16.

The city said it wanted to keep mask mandate consistent across jurisdictions to encourage more masking participation.