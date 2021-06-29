Royals' 'Vaccinate at the Plate' event to take place Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals' mass vaccination event is taking place on Wednesday.

The event is called "Vaccinate at the Plate," and all Major League Baseball teams will host similar events throughout the summer.

Price Chopper and Blue KC will partner with the team for the event.

Everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday at one of the event sites will receive two vouchers for a Royals home game and can also purchase up to eight other tickets at half price. Some dates will be blacked out.

The vaccination is free, and anyone interested can receive one at Price Chopper locations during pharmacy hours Wednesday or at Kauffman Stadium between 3 and 8 p.m.

Preregistration is encouraged and can be found online.

