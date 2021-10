KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A football game scheduled between Ruskin and Smithville High Schools was canceled due to COVID-`19.

According to Marissa Cleaver Wamble, a spokeswoman with the Hickman Mills School District, the game was canceled "out of an abundance of caution."

The game was scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.

It's not clear which team had been exposed to COVID-19 or if players tested positive.